Analysis: Walsall mastering big scalps on route to closing the gap

Liam Gordon delivered the breakthrough two minutes after half-time, before Mo Faal opened his goalscoring account for the Saddlers to wrap up the win.

Walsall, starting the afternoon in 16th, leapfrogged Harrogate, who were seventh before kick-off.

Unity was the most striking emotion at full-time. The players, the staff, the fans, the celebrations. It was ecstatic and whilst there is still work to do, it’s also important to saviour the good days.

The race for the play-offs is so tight with a mere five points separating seventh-place Gillingham and Newport County in 16th.

But Walsall boast a game in hand on the Gills and can climb above them if they achieve maximum points against Accrington Stanley at Bescot tomorrow night.

The Saddlers have pedigree for beating the so-called big teams under Mat Sadler. They’ve demonstrated that with an early season win over Stockport County, back-to-back victories against Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham respectively and a stunning success to defeat Mansfield Town.

The problem has been their inability to overcome teams around them in the table at times, as shown by their 3-0 defeat against Newport and draws at Gillingham and Crawley Town since the turn of the year.