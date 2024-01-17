Mat Sadler looking for more negotiations

Oisin McEntee, Jack Earing and Liam Gordon have all penned fresh terms in recent weeks, although there are still 12 players out of contract in the summer, including Jackson Smith, Owen Evans, Tom Knowles and Brandon Comley.

But Sadler has revealed the club are continuing contract talks with a number of players in his quest to build for the future.

“We’re working hard on other ones. There’s been big turnovers mostly every season. I’m trying to do everything I can to avoid that and keep what I believe is an already growing squad together,” the Walsall boss said. “We’ve done that so far with Oisin (McEntee), Jack (Earing) and Liam (Gordon) now. A lot of hard work goes into that and a lot of conversation. The key to all of that is the guys wanting be here and wanting to continue on our journey together. We believe in the togetherness of the group being greater than any individual and that’s a powerful place to be.”