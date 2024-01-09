Mat Sadler nominated for December award after sparkling Walsall form

The Saddlers collected 12 points from a possible 15 last month following victories over Notts County, Tranmere Rovers, Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham respectively.

Their recent run of results is even more remarkable considering they went six games without a win in League Two towards the end of October and during November.

Nigel Adkins (Tranmere Rovers), Nigel Clough (Mansfield Town and Mike Williamson (MK Dons) are also among the nominees.

Adkins inspired his hometown club to four wins in five games to lift them 15 points clear of the bottom-two, with their only defeat coming in mid-December against Walsall at Bescot.

Clough guided Mansfield to an unbeaten December - amassing three wins against Crawley, Sutton United and Grimsby Town respectively, and a draw against Doncaster.

Recently-appointed Williamson helped propel MK Dons to four league wins on the spin against Forest Green, Morecambe, Colchester and Crawley - conceding just once in the process.