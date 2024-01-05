Walsall chief executive Stefan Gamble stepping down

Gamble, on the board of the Saddlers since 2007, will become Trivela Group’s vice president of finance once his replacement at the Poundland Bescot Stadium has been recruited.

“This is an exciting transition for myself and for Walsall Football Club,” said Gamble, who first joined the club as a financial advisor in 2002.

““There have been some real positive changes since Trivela came in, and in this new role I look forward to helping them continue to improve the club, while also assisting in the future growth of Trivela as a whole.

"I have loved my time at the club and have had the pleasure of working with some incredible people along the way.

“It is a special club with fantastic support but I feel now is the right time for me to move on and let someone else pick up the reins.”

While stepping back from the day-today running of the club, Gamble will retain a central and active role on the financial side through his new role with Trivela, who bought a majority stake in the Saddlers in 2002. The group also recently bought Irish club Drogheda United.

Walsall co-owner Ben Boycott said: “For the past 21 years, Stefan has been an admirable and faithful servant of the club, and has given a tremendous amount of himself to it.

“From serving as a management accountant in 2002, all the way to his current role as a central figure at the club, he has worked tirelessly and selflessly for the good of the club.

"Alongside Leigh Pomlett, he played a central role in creating a situation where the club could be reunited with its freehold, oversaw significant investment in the club, and was vital to building a strong foundation of stability and sustainability.

“We all owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in this new capacity.”