George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Southampton

The Saddlers have collected six wins from seven games in all competitions, although opponents Southampton sit third in the Championship and haven't tasted defeat in 18 games.

Walsall have been handed a major blow in the build-up to the game, after Freddie Draper was recalled by his parent club Lincoln City.

Mat Sadler will be mindful of the physical toll that four games in 10 games had on his squad over Christmas, although he is expected to field the strongest XI that he possibly can.

George Bennett predicts the starting XI that Sadler could select.

Jackson Smith

The young goalkeeper has registered four clean sheets and conceded just six goals since replacing Owen Evans due to injury.

He made a couple of important saves in the mauling of Grimsby and deserves to retain his place, although it'll be interesting to see if Evans is restored for the cup.

David Okagbue

His performances have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks, and the Stoke loanee is fast becoming a steady figure alongside Donervon Daniels and Priestley Farquharson.

Priestley Farquharson

His return from injury has provided Walsall with a cool customer in defence. He capped yet another top display with his first goal for the club at Grimsby.

Donervon Daniels

A couple of nervy moments early on at Blundell Park but returned to his usual composed self as Walsall took cruise control.

His defensive qualities are unquestionable, and his driving runs and distribution out from the back have been a key feature of Walsall's play.

Tom Knowles

Knowles has performed well during the post-Christmas fixtures. A relentless force down the right, whose only criticism is that he should be more productive on the ball in the final third.

Sadler stated after Grimsby that Joe Foulkes is in his plans for the second half of the campaign despite a lack of game time over the past two months.

The 20-year-old is the most obvious option if the Walsall boss wants to switch things around a little.

Jack Earing

You'd expect Sadler to go as full strength as possible despite the physical toll that the Christmas fixtures would've inevitably had on the squad

Earing has been like a new signing since making his long-awaited return from injury, and will be riding the crest of a wave after scoring in back-to-back games.

Brandon Comley

Sadler described Comley as the "unsung hero" of Walsall's remarkable run of form, although many are quickly beginning to recognise his pivotal role in the team.

Undroppable on the evidence of recent performances.

Isaac Hutchinson

Hutchinson looks back to his best after an inconsistent spell towards the end of October and throughout November.

He has played in a variety of positions under Sadler, but has looked a completely revitalised since switching to a number eight.

Three goals in his last two appearances has seen him surpass Freddie Draper as the club's leading scorer this season with a tally of 11 goals in all competitions.

Liam Gordon

One of the first names on the team sheet. The Guyana international is enjoying a stellar season so far.

Douglas James-Taylor

The strike partnership that helped stick six past Grimsby is likely to continue following Draper's departure.

A goal and an assist was his reward for possibly his best performance in a Walsall shirt yet, and he could prove a very useful player if he can produce that sort of form on a consistent basis.

Danny Johnson

Johnson's lack of minutes has been a major bone of contention throughout the campaign, but his performance on Monday offered a timely reminder of his capabilities.

He was unselfish to tee up Earing for Walsall's third, and finally got his goal in second half stoppage time to add a sixth.