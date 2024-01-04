Walsall sign Norwich City defender on loan

The 20-year-old joined the Canaries from Drogheda United back in the summer. He has impressed since his arrival in England - scoring two goals in nine appearances for their under-21s during the current campaign.

Adegboyega netted once in 22 matches for the Drogs following his switch from Dundalk in January 2023.

He will be eligible for selection ahead this weekend's FA Cup third round tie at Southampton, and will team up with fellow Irish compatriots David Okagbue, Oisin McEntee, Ross Tierney and Ronan Maher.

After signing on the dotted line, Adegboyega said: “It’s a great move for me and I’m very happy to be here.

“I felt like it was time for me to step out of my comfort zone and go out on loan.

“The conversations with the Head Coach were really positive. He didn’t have to say much, he already convinced me from minute one so I’m looking forward to getting started and to get my first senior minutes in English football.”

Sadler added: “We’re really pleased to have Emmanuel in the building,” Sadler said.

“Manny is someone who we looked to sign at the start of the season before he made his move to Norwich so we’re pleased that we’ve now got the opportunity to take him on loan for the second half of the season.

“He brings competition for places in a back line that is doing really well at the moment but Manny will bring different skills and different abilities to that department.

“We are looking forward to working with him.”