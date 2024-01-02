Bescot Beat: Season 5 Episode 8 - Six of the best & Walsall lucky charm revealed!

The boys reflect on a sensational festive period for Mat Sadler's side with three wins on the spin, topped off with the 6-1 mauling of Grimsby.

They discuss the rout, and look back on the stunning 3-1 win over promotion favourites Wrexham.

Elsewhere, they talk Douglas James-Taylor, Danny Johnson, Evan Weir and George provides an injury update.

The boys also look ahead to the huge FA Cup clash with Southampton and reveal who is the Saddlers' lucky charm this season!

