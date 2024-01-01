Mat Sadler reacts to stunning Walsall demolition job

Walsall fell behind when Danny Rose broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, before goals from Douglas James-Taylor and Isaac Hutchinson sent them into the break ahead.

The Saddlers ran riot in the second half as Jack Earing made it three, and Hutchinson bagged his brace from the spot.

Priestley Farquharson then scored his first goal for the club, and Danny Johnson added the finishing touches in stoppage time.

That result saw Walsall record third league wins on the spin for the first time since December 2022, and propels them to within just three points adrift of the play-offs.

"We've got the reward for the work that we're putting in recently. I think that's most important," Sadler said.

"Everyone is together. That's the main thing and we always have been. I've stood in front of you on some not so good days but the message stays the game, and we're united in what we want to do.

"There was a period there where we blew them away and we looked like we could score at will. The most important thing for me today was coming from a goal behind and the turn of pace that Douglas showed for that first goal was something that I haven't seen in a game for some time.

"There were some brilliant performances across the team. The work that guys put in - Douglas, Danny, Taylor. Jack Earing was unbelievable. Isaac was top drawer.

"Enjoy the wins of course. Obviously, I want all the supporters to enjoy the wins because that was an incredible afternoon today and we should all be really pleased and proud of the performance.

"But very quickly it'll be back to work again."