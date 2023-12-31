Star midfielder signs new Walsall deal

Earing was handed a short-term deal in the summer as he continued his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury, but has now put pen to paper with a new 18-month contract.

The 24-year-old, who joined Halifax Town in 2021, marked his first start in exactly a year with the opening goal in Walsall's 3-1 victory over Wrexham on Friday night.

He made his return from an 11-month absence in the goalless draw at Alfreton Town earlier this month, and has scored five goals in 71 appearances for the Saddlers in all competitions.

Earing found the net four times during his first full campaign at Bescot in 2021-22 and the midfielder is determined to pay Walsall back for the faith they've shown in him during his road to recovery.

“I’m really happy to have signed a new contract,” Earing said.

“It was a quick conversation between the gaffer and I. I’ve loved my time here and they have looked after me really well through my injury.

“I want to pay everyone back and I want to kick on. I’ve got another year and a half now and I want to establish myself in the team and be the best player I can be, push on with the lads.”

Walsall boss Mat Sadler added: “I’m delighted Jack has signed a new contract.

“Jack is an incredible person, a fantastic football player and the work he has done to get himself fit and ready is an inspiration to so many people within our group.

"I'm looking forward to continue working with him."