Walsall's Tom Knowles setting his sights high ahead of Wrexham test

The Saddlers have collected three wins from four in League Two, and defeated Crewe Alexandra 2-0 on Boxing Day.

Wrexham currently sit second and have won three consecutive league games, but Knowles insists Walsall can draw on their experience of beating the top teams in the division ahead of another tough game.

“We want to be a team that is challenging at the top end of the table, and if we want to do that, then we’re going to have to beat the likes of Wrexham,” Knowles said.

“It was a brilliant performance at Notts County, which is where our improvement in results started.

“It felt like there was only one team that was going to win that game, and we’ve got to go into Friday with exactly the same mentality.”