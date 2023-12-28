Walsall v Wrexham: George Bennett's predicted line-up

The Dragons are flying on their EFL return - sitting second, and with three successive league wins under their belt. However, Walsall have found form of their own with three wins in four league games.

But Friday will arguably offer their biggest test yet, and Mat Sadler cannot afford to take any risks with his line-up.

George Bennett predicts the starting line-up Sadler could select.

Jackson Smith

Smith retained his place between the sticks for the win over Crewe and repaid Sadler for his faith with a fourth clean sheet of the season. It would be very surprising if Owen Evans is recalled.

Harry Williams

Oisin McEntee is a major doubt, and there is uncertainty on whether David Okagbue will be available. It could be a chance for Williams to force his way back in.

Priestley Farquharson

Farquharson produced another fine performance on Boxing Day. An instant pick on current form.

Donervon Daniels

The skipper has been an ever-present for the Saddlers this term, and is developing a great understanding with his defence, despite a difficult afternoon at Accrington Stanley before Christmas.

Tom Knowles

Knowles admitted himself after the Crewe game that his final ball needs to improve, but his work ethic cannot be understated. Another tireless performance against Crewe, and he did enough to keep his place.

Brandon Comley

Comley has been a crucial cog in the system since Sadler reverted to a back-three. His deep-lying role creates space for others to roam and his recent performances have really impressed Sadler.

Ryan Stirk

The midfielder has started every league game since his summer arrival from Birmingham City. His set piece deliveries are proving a major strength and he set-up both goals on Boxing Day.

Isaac Hutchinson

Consistency has been an issue for Hutchinson, but he performed very well on his return to the starting XI. He was unfortunate not to find the net, especially his firecracker that crashed against the crossbar prior to Walsall's opener.

Liam Gordon

Gordon has to be the first name on the team sheet. Strong both defensively and offensively, and almost always reliable in every decision he makes on the pitch.

Jamille Matt

Matt has enjoyed somewhat of a rebirth at Bescot in December. Two match winners against Alfreton and Tranmere propelled him into the starting XI, and he is developing a promising partnership with Freddie Draper.

Freddie Draper

Draper reached double figures for the campaign, as he scored in successive games against Accrington and Crewe respectively. The Lincoln loanee is a powerful force up top, and is undoubtedly one Walsall will be keen to keep hold of.