FA Cup: Walsall 1 Alfreton 0 - Report

The Matt finish, after just five minutes, was the first in a string of Saddlers chances as they dominated the first period without being able to add the breathing space of a second goal.

And, even though they went close again after the break – Douglas James-Taylor and Liam Gordon both hitting the woodwork – their National League North visitors were much improved and looked far more threatening in looking for an equaliser.

It needed a fine save from Saddlers keeper Jackson Smith to deny Jordan Thewlis to preserve the clean sheet and, ultimately, the win.

That opening goal provide the perfect start for Walsall, after an equally hard-fought contest in the original tie had ended goalless.

James-Taylor made great headway with a run from deep before the ball found skipper Donervon Daniels, who advanced and mishit his attempted shot only to fall perfectly into the path of Matt, who made no mistake from close range.

The Saddlers had made a positive start and went close again soon afterwards as Brandon Comley tried his luck with a low daisycutter, comfortably collected by George Willis.

Matt was almost in for number two after a neat Ryan Stirk pass only for Willis to get a touch as he tried to go around him before Tom Knowles also warmed the keeper’s hands with a decent drive.

Alfreton had barely been seen as an attacking force until the 26th minute when Ryan Taylor met a cross with a looping header which Saddlers keeper Smith stretched to claim.

But the Walsall chances continued, James-Taylor setting up Stirk for a fierce shot which the busy Willis parried away.

Walsall vs Alfreton match action (pic Owen Russell)

James-Taylor was next to feature as the barrage continued, his header from David Okagbue’s clever cross the latest to test the Alfreton keeper.

Yet without finding that comfort of a second goal, Alfreton were always still in the game, and via a series of set pieces, and particularly long throws, they always carried a threat.

The Saddlers defence held firm, and only a lick of paint prevented the industrious James-Taylor from extending the lead soon into the second half.

He took a through ball through superbly and, with the advancing Willis well out of his goal, took his time with a delicate chip which bounced agonisingly off the inside of the post.

With the game still very much alive, Alfreton responded immediately with their best chance so far, Thewlis letting fly with a powerful shot which Smith impressively turned around the post.

As the game moved into its last 20 minutes with still only one goal separating the two teams, Gordon went close to sealing the Saddlers’ progress with a run and shot which came back off the post.

Alfreton certainly weren’t going away, however, and it was Thewlis again setting his sights with a curling effort which flew over the crossbar.

Walsall squandered a couple of late chances to settle the nerves but, ultimately, they didn’t need them, marching on to a first meeting with the Saints for over 12-and-a-half years.

Teams

WALSALL (3-5-2): Smith; Okagbue, Farquharson, Daniels; Knowles, McEntee, Comley, Stirk (Hutchinson 90), Gordon; Matt, James-Taylor (Draper 65). Not used: Barrett, Foulkes, Earing, Williams, Allen, Johnson, Griffiths.

ALFRETON (4-3-3): Willis; Clackstone, Wiley, Brisley (Digie 50), Newall; Lund, Cantrill, Perritt; Thewlis (Fewster 83), Taylor, Salmon (Day 78). Not used: Askew, Waldock, Stacey, Oliver, Grewal-Pollard.