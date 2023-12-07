George Bennett's Walsall ratings vs Alfreton as two players get 5's

Jackson Smith

Stepped up the absence of Owen Evans. Commanded his box well amid Alfreton’s direct approach, and made an important save from point-blank range to deny Dwayne Wiley.

Commanding 7

David Okagbue

A mixed night for the teenager. Delivered a nice clipped across for Ryan Stirk to test George Willis, but was also sloppy on the ball at times.

Mixed 6

Priestley Farquharson

Solid in the challenge and dealt with the incessant aerial bombardment in and around the box.

Solid 7

Donervon Daniels

The skipper was a shining light for the Saddlers earlier in the season, but has not quite been at it of late. Gave the ball away cheaply on a number of occasions when attempting to build from the back.

Difficult 5

Liam Gordon

Looked a threat when he did venture forward but perhaps needed to do so more. Daniels was required to bail him out when he was caught on the ball inside his own half at one stage.

Energetic 6

Tom Knowles

Had the beating of his man more than once, but his end product was an issue again.

Anticlimactic 6

Ryan Stirk

Forced the disallowed goal with a dangerous corner delivery, and involved in a couple of positive moments in the first half. Became less effective after the interval, and the style of the game didn’t suit his strengths.

Standard 6

Oisin McEntee

Tireless as always off the ball and swept up with a few important challenges. However, was sloppy in possession and lacked composure in front of goal.

Average 6

Isaac Hutchinson

Lacked conviction with his chances, and was guilty of taking far too many touches on the ball, and wasting possible attacking opportunities.

Wasteful 5

Ross Tierney

The type of performance expected from a player who has been out for the past month. A couple of bright moments, but clearly not still 100 per cent.

Recovering 6

Freddie Draper

Showed glimpses of his best. Harshly penalised for a foul for the disallowed goal, but involved in few good moments going forward.

Glimpses 6

Substitutes

Jack Earing (for Tierney 78). Subs not used: Barrett, Foulkes, Williams, Allen, Griffiths, Comley, James-Taylor, Matt.