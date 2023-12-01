Ryan Stirk: Walsall need one key ingredient
Walsall have the ability to win games, but need to increase belief amid a difficult period – according to Ryan Stirk.
The Saddlers are winless in six in league, and sunk to 19th following a 2-0 defeat at Barrow on Tuesday.
Pressure is beginning to intensify on Walsall boss Mat Sadler, and question marks have been aimed at the team in recent weeks.
However, Stirk believes there is a great range of qualities throughout the squad, but that confidence levels need to increase in order to turn things around.