Jamille Matt insists Walsall players after sticking together amid bad run

The Saddlers suffered a 2-0 defeat at Barrow on Tuesday and dropped to 19th.

Mat Sadler’s men have gone six league games without a win and have also failed to find the net in any of their last three in League Two.

“We’re a tight group and we all enjoy each other’s company,” Matt said.

“That’s great but we want to put that out there on the pitch and show how strong we are as a group and as a unit.

“Of course it’s difficult. The lads play off confidence and when the results aren’t going your way, you probably lack in a little bit of confidence.

“But we are all sticking together, and all the lads are behind each other in the dressing room.”