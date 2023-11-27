Walsall 0 Forest Green 0: player ratings - Ronan Maher shows promise on frustrating afternoon

OWEN EVANS

Forced into just the one save in a game of very few chances.

Untroubled 6

DAVID OKAGBUE

Played as a makeshift right-back and hardly put a foot wrong in an overall solid display.

Versatile 7

DONERVON DANIELS

The skipper experienced a rare shaky afternoon and was caught in possession in dangerous positions on a handful of occasions.

Shaky 6

OISIN MCENTEE

A solid performance as he was restored to defence. Made a superb last-ditch challenge to prevent Omotoye from breaking through one-on-one early on.

Solid 8

LIAM GORDON

One of Walsall’s most consistent performers this season. Another good individual display, especially when combining down the left with Maher.

Mr Consistent 7

TOM KNOWLES

Always threatened to create with a number of runs down the right, but his final product often let him down.

Threat 6

RYAN STIRK

Never shrugs a challenge and was involved in several nice sequences of play during the first half. Should have had a penalty when his effort struck Jordan Moore-Taylor’s arm.

Engine 7

BRANDON COMLEY

Relatively solid in the heart of midfield, although was slow to move the ball forward in transition at times.

Ok 6

RONAN MAHER

Handed first league start of the season. Was a real threat down the left in the first half until being replaced just past the hour.

Promising 7

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

Struggled to be a creative force and curled a good chance wide right at the death.

Struggled 6

FREDDIE DRAPER

Made his long-awaited return from injury. Came close with a header, but didn’t quite look up to the pace. Nonetheless, vital minutes in the tank for Walsall’s top scorer.

Return 6

SUBSTITUTES

Jamille Matt (for Maher, 62) 5. Grew into the contest to ultimately produce a solid display; Danny Johnson (for Draper, 74) 6; Joe Foulkes (for Knowles 86). Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Priestley Farquharson, Taylor Allen, Douglas James-Taylor.