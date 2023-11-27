Express & Star
Walsall 0 Forest Green 0: player ratings - Ronan Maher shows promise on frustrating afternoon

George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their goalless draw with Forest Green.

By George Bennett
Published
Walsall's Liam Gordon

OWEN EVANS

Forced into just the one save in a game of very few chances.

Untroubled 6

DAVID OKAGBUE

Played as a makeshift right-back and hardly put a foot wrong in an overall solid display.

Versatile 7

DONERVON DANIELS

The skipper experienced a rare shaky afternoon and was caught in possession in dangerous positions on a handful of occasions.

Shaky 6

OISIN MCENTEE

A solid performance as he was restored to defence. Made a superb last-ditch challenge to prevent Omotoye from breaking through one-on-one early on.

Solid 8

LIAM GORDON

One of Walsall’s most consistent performers this season. Another good individual display, especially when combining down the left with Maher.

Mr Consistent 7

TOM KNOWLES

Always threatened to create with a number of runs down the right, but his final product often let him down.

Threat 6

RYAN STIRK

Never shrugs a challenge and was involved in several nice sequences of play during the first half. Should have had a penalty when his effort struck Jordan Moore-Taylor’s arm.

Engine 7

BRANDON COMLEY

Relatively solid in the heart of midfield, although was slow to move the ball forward in transition at times.

Ok 6

RONAN MAHER

Handed first league start of the season. Was a real threat down the left in the first half until being replaced just past the hour.

Promising 7

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

Struggled to be a creative force and curled a good chance wide right at the death.

Struggled 6

FREDDIE DRAPER

Made his long-awaited return from injury. Came close with a header, but didn’t quite look up to the pace. Nonetheless, vital minutes in the tank for Walsall’s top scorer.

Return 6

SUBSTITUTES

Jamille Matt (for Maher, 62) 5. Grew into the contest to ultimately produce a solid display; Danny Johnson (for Draper, 74) 6; Joe Foulkes (for Knowles 86). Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Priestley Farquharson, Taylor Allen, Douglas James-Taylor.

