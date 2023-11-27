Walsall 0 Forest Green 0: player ratings - Ronan Maher shows promise on frustrating afternoon
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their goalless draw with Forest Green.
OWEN EVANS
Forced into just the one save in a game of very few chances.
Untroubled 6
DAVID OKAGBUE
Played as a makeshift right-back and hardly put a foot wrong in an overall solid display.
Versatile 7
DONERVON DANIELS
The skipper experienced a rare shaky afternoon and was caught in possession in dangerous positions on a handful of occasions.
Shaky 6
OISIN MCENTEE
A solid performance as he was restored to defence. Made a superb last-ditch challenge to prevent Omotoye from breaking through one-on-one early on.
Solid 8
LIAM GORDON
One of Walsall’s most consistent performers this season. Another good individual display, especially when combining down the left with Maher.
Mr Consistent 7
TOM KNOWLES
Always threatened to create with a number of runs down the right, but his final product often let him down.
Threat 6
RYAN STIRK
Never shrugs a challenge and was involved in several nice sequences of play during the first half. Should have had a penalty when his effort struck Jordan Moore-Taylor’s arm.
Engine 7
BRANDON COMLEY
Relatively solid in the heart of midfield, although was slow to move the ball forward in transition at times.
Ok 6
RONAN MAHER
Handed first league start of the season. Was a real threat down the left in the first half until being replaced just past the hour.
Promising 7
ISAAC HUTCHINSON
Struggled to be a creative force and curled a good chance wide right at the death.
Struggled 6
FREDDIE DRAPER
Made his long-awaited return from injury. Came close with a header, but didn’t quite look up to the pace. Nonetheless, vital minutes in the tank for Walsall’s top scorer.
Return 6
SUBSTITUTES
Jamille Matt (for Maher, 62) 5. Grew into the contest to ultimately produce a solid display; Danny Johnson (for Draper, 74) 6; Joe Foulkes (for Knowles 86). Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Priestley Farquharson, Taylor Allen, Douglas James-Taylor.