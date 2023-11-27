Brandon Comley lays out what Walsall must do to bounce back from recent slump

Walsall sit 18th in the table and drew 0-0 against Forest Green on Saturday to extend their winless run to five league games.

Comley admits he is frustrated by recent results, but strongly believes Walsall can turn things around.

“You have to look at the negatives, but you also have to cling to the positives,” Comley said.

“If you don’t, then you just get yourself in a lull, and you’re down all the time. That’s very infectious and it goes through the team.

“We have to try and build ourselves up, and push ourselves in the right direction. Otherwise, we’re just going to look backwards. We have to start moving forward.

“We all want to win games and I know it’s frustrating for everyone. But we are going to keep chipping away and eventually we’ll come good.”