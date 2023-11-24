Mat Sadler aiming to tie down Walsall's key men on new contracts

Irishman McEntee has made a big impression under Sadler and this week penned a new deal taking him up until 2025.

Now boss Sadler has revealed he is working on tying down others to longer deals. “We’re not resting on our laurels with it,” said the boss.

“I know when we the news was mentioned with Oisin there were a few other comments about who’s next.

“We’re working really, really hard with the group and I want to keep as many of the core group together as possible.”

He added: “I don’t want to be chopping and changing over the next years, I want to have a real strong core group of players at the football club - 16, 17, 18 players.

“Oisin is fantastic piece of that that we’ve been able to put together, so really chuffed to get that over the line.”

“We’ve been working on it on a while - these things do take time, it doesn’t just happen overnight and it’s certainly not happened on a whim.

“We work really hard to identify what we think is the best direction for us to be taking and Oisin certainly fits the bill and there’s a lot of work going on in the background to sort other things out.”