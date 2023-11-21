Walsall skipper Donervon Daniels nets first international goal for Montserrat

The Saddlers skipper has featured in both of his countries CONCACAF Nations League clashes during the international break.

And after a helping his side to a 2-1 victory on Friday over Dominican Republic, alongside club team mate Brandon Comley, Daniels played a starring role against Barbados on Monday and got himself on the scoresheet for the very first time.

The former West Brom academy graduate rose to head home a free kick in the 62nd minute to put his side 3-1 up, and they eventually went on to win the game 4-2 and finish their Nations League campaign on a high.

After the game Daniels took to social media and explained how he'd had to steal a celebration because it had been so long since he had found the net.

He said: "What a moment. What a feeling.

"Scoring my first goal for my country, in Montserrat.

"It's been so long since I've scored, I had to steal a celebration."