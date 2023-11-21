Express & Star
Walsall skipper Donervon Daniels nets first international goal for Montserrat

Walsall skipper Donervon Daniels has bagged his first ever international goal in Montserrat's 4-2 victory over Barbados.

By Jonny Drury
Donervon Daniels has made his mark on the international stage

The Saddlers skipper has featured in both of his countries CONCACAF Nations League clashes during the international break.

And after a helping his side to a 2-1 victory on Friday over Dominican Republic, alongside club team mate Brandon Comley, Daniels played a starring role against Barbados on Monday and got himself on the scoresheet for the very first time.

The former West Brom academy graduate rose to head home a free kick in the 62nd minute to put his side 3-1 up, and they eventually went on to win the game 4-2 and finish their Nations League campaign on a high.

After the game Daniels took to social media and explained how he'd had to steal a celebration because it had been so long since he had found the net.

He said: "What a moment. What a feeling.

"Scoring my first goal for my country, in Montserrat.

"It's been so long since I've scored, I had to steal a celebration."

