January plans in place for Walsall

The Saddlers oversaw a high turnover of players in the summer with 12 new faces and 11 departures. Chris Hussey’s retirement coupled with chronic injury problems at the back has left Walsall’s defence stretched during the first three months of the campaign.

Sadler previously highlighted the possibility of signing a centre-back on the free agent market, although any move failed to materialise.

Nonetheless, the Walsall boss insists that conversations are already taking place as they prepare for the winter transfer window.

“Yes for sure,” said the boss, when asked if planning was under way for January. “That will change and evolve as it goes on and as different people become available.

“It’d be foolish to think that someone we highlight now will be a definite go to because it’s just the nature of it.

“Loads of those conversations are going on all the time. We have to make sure that when January does come around that we’re ready to go in the areas that we think we need to strengthen.”