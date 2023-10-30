Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

No Walsall time-frame for Priestley Farquharson

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Mat Sadler has admitted Walsall defender Priestley Farquharson has been unable shake off his recent foot injury.

Priestley Farquharson
Priestley Farquharson

The defender, who joined Walsall from Newport in the summer, has missed the last eight games since limping off in the 3-1 defeat against Wimbledon in September.

Farquharson also missed the opening five league games due to injury, and has amassed just four appearances so far this term.

Sadler revealed there is still no time frame set on his potential return.

“I don’t know. Priestley’s injury has been frustrating and he just can’t seem to get any good luck with it,” Sadler said. “We really want him back but he can’t seem to shake it at the moment.

“So, we keep working with him. There isn’t a time frame at the minute. We just keep working day by day with it.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News