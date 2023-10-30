No Walsall time-frame for Priestley Farquharson

Priestley Farquharson

The defender, who joined Walsall from Newport in the summer, has missed the last eight games since limping off in the 3-1 defeat against Wimbledon in September.

Farquharson also missed the opening five league games due to injury, and has amassed just four appearances so far this term.

Sadler revealed there is still no time frame set on his potential return.

“I don’t know. Priestley’s injury has been frustrating and he just can’t seem to get any good luck with it,” Sadler said. “We really want him back but he can’t seem to shake it at the moment.