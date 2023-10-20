Newport v Walsall preview: Newport looking to arrest their alarming slide

Exiles manager Graham Coughlan

Newport collected three wins from five games in August, but one victory in the last eight has seen them plummet to within just four points of the League Two drop zone.

The Exiles are the joint-sixth highest scorers in League Two with a total of 21 goals, but defensive problems have been a major factor behind their recent demise.

They’ve conceded two or more goals on eight occasions, while only rock bottom Sutton United (2.3) and Colchester United (2.1) have conceded more than them per 90 (two).

Graham Coughlan’s men have gained 79 per cent of their league points at Rodney Parade, although they have won only one of their last five league games on home soil (two draws, two defeats).

But Newport do have a potential saviour in their ranks in the shape of League Two’s joint-leading goal scorer Will Evans.

Evans found the net just four times during the previous campaign, but has propelled himself into contention for a Wales call-up having scored nine in League Two and 11 in all competitions.

However, the winger will undergo a late fitness test after being replaced at half-time at Swindon last weekend.

Omar Bogle also has a strong track record in the fourth tier. The 30-year-old finished last season as the club’s top scorer with 17 in League Two, and has scored four times this term, including the winning goal against Colchester earlier this month.

Newport will also make late calls on midfielder Aaron Wildig and defender Declan Drysdale.