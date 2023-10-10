Mat Sadler: Walsall showed the right response

Mat Sadler

The Saddlers fell behind after 51 minutes when Tyrese Omotoye dispatched Teddy Jenks' low cross beyond Jackson Smith at his near post.

Ross Tierney was denied by Jamie Searle from the spot on the hour-mark, but Isaac Hutchinson equalised with a lovely first time finish in the 67th minute.

Sadler was impressed by the second half performance, and how his side have recovered from their 4-0 defeat against Sutton.

"It was good to see such a positive second half performance, and a response from Saturday albeit with a different XI," Sadler said.

"We hurt after Saturday a hell of a lot and now need to take that into the game on the weekend against Gillingham."

The first half lacked intensity, and quality from both sides, before coming to life somewhat in the second half.

The night did end on a sour note with Walsall losing 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out, although Sadler singled out Douglas James-Taylor for his praise for taking on board his instructions at the interval, and contributing to Walsall's recovery.

"For 45 minutes, we maintained a good shape, but didn't impose ourselves on the game enough," he reflected.

"I said to Douglas (James-Taylor) at half-time, you've waited a good length of time to be knocking on my door to play in the first team, show me what you are about.

"Don't just be in a shape, affect the game from within your shape. I offered that out to the rest of the lads. We look like we are working, but not doing that final bit, that ugly final bit, and really stamping our authority on the game.

"Then I thought the second half was a completely different us. We looked front foot, we looked like we had that real energy, determination and mentality to really get after them, and we did that."

Danny Johnson was introduced just past the hour-mark, while Brandon Comley marked his return from his injury to feature for the final 30 minutes.

Johnson set-up Hutchinson's equaliser and played an instrumental role in turning the tide for the Saddlers. And Sadler insists Johnson's impact off the pitch underlines just how many attacking options he has at his disposal.

"It's great. I keep saying I've got great options. I was saying about DJT, if I am going to play one up front, I've got find him ways of getting him game time as well," he concluded.

"I thought first half he didn't quite unleash himself, and in the second half he put himself about a hell of a lot more and showed me what he can do.