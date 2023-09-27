Walsall boss Mat Sadler remaining level-headed

Mat Sadler

The Saddlers followed a run of successive wins over Colchester and Salford with back-to-back defeats against Swindon and AFC Wimbledon.

And Sadler has emphasised the importance of controlling emotions during the ups and downs of a league season.

Sadler said: “That’s just who I am as a person.

“When you’ve been in the game so long, and we have been in it for a long time, you have good times, bad times, indifferent times and long runs winning games.

“You always know that the next opportunity is just around the corner.