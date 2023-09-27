Notification Settings

Walsall boss Mat Sadler remaining level-headed

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Mat Sadler insists he will remain consistent in both victory and defeat at Walsall.

Mat Sadler
The Saddlers followed a run of successive wins over Colchester and Salford with back-to-back defeats against Swindon and AFC Wimbledon.

And Sadler has emphasised the importance of controlling emotions during the ups and downs of a league season.

Sadler said: “That’s just who I am as a person.

“When you’ve been in the game so long, and we have been in it for a long time, you have good times, bad times, indifferent times and long runs winning games.

“You always know that the next opportunity is just around the corner.

“Consistency is key, but for me as a person, that’s how I always wanted my manager to be. I always found it difficult when managers were up and down.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

