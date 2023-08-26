Walsall 1 Grimsby 1 - Report

Ryan Stirk scores past G: Jake Eastwood

The Saddlers trailed to a 52nd-minute thunderbolt from Abo Eisa but levelled when former Birmingham City midfielder Stirk pounced from close range 15 minutes from time.

The Saddlers deserved a share of the spoils. Eisa’s glorious strike punished them for squandering chances, especially early on, but Mat Sadler’s side kept battling in a fluent spectacle which was a credit to League Two.

Walsall could have put the game to bed in the first 15 minutes. Ross Tierney three times timed runs from deep perfectly to get behind the Mariners’ defence but put one effort over the bar and saw the other two saved by visiting keeper Jake Eastwood. Chris Hussey’s corner then picked out Oisin McEntee in space beyond the far post but the defender directed his header wide.

The Mariners weathered the early storm and began to knock the ball around sweetly without creating a real chance. Tom Knowles saved the Saddlers with a crucial interception on 37 minutes and then got forward to test Eastwood with a couple of long-range efforts as Walsall ended the first half as they had begun it – on top without taking advantage.

Two minutes after the break. Freddie Draper’s low shot was saved by Eastwood and punishment followed when Eisa cut in from the left and smashed a 25-yarder into the top corner.

The goal knocked Walsall out of their stride and Eisa sent a similar effort on to the bar before Owen Evans blocked a header from Danny Rose.

The Saddlers hit back when a loose ball in the box fell to Stirk and, after his first shot was blocked, the ball fell kindly back to him to bury it second time round.