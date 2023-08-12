Walsall 2 Stockport 1 - Report

Aramide Oteh scores

Danny Johnson scored his second goal in as many games in League Two to break the deadlock against the run of play after 24 minutes.

Freddie Draper squared it to the Walsall marksman after some tenacious work and Johnson finished confidently.

Aramide Oteh marked his appearance from the bench by adding a second in the 79th minute with a clinical low strike into the bottom corner.

Ryan Rydel pulled one back for the Hatters in the seventh minute of stoppage time but Walsall held firm to seal the three points.

Walsall were slow out of the traps and Stockport looked lively in the opening exchanges. Louie Barry found the net for the visitors within the opening two minutes. The Aston Villa loanee broke in behind the Walsall defence and found the far corner with a powerful finish but his celebrations were cut short after the linesman flagged for offside.

Stockport continued to trouble the Walsall back line with Paddy Madden dropping deep to link up play and Macauley Southam-Hales making inroads down the right.

Danny Johnson celebrates his goal with Freddie Draper

Southam-Hales' low cross was cleared to Madden but his deflected shot was masterfully held by Evans. Evans was in for a busy few minutes and was once again forced into action when Ibou Touray shot low to his near post.

The Walsall goalkeeper was then thrown into the limelight when Nick Powell went down inside the penalty area. The former Manchester United midfielder claimed there was a touch from Evans but referee Jacob Miles was unconvinced.

Donervon Daniels then blocked Madden's volley behind as the one-way traffic continued. But moments later Johnson was celebrating in the red of Walsall at the other end.

Draper stole the ball in the final third with some industrious play and squared for Johnson, who made no mistake with a tidy finish into the bottom corner.

Walsall improved considerably after breaking the deadlock and had a couple of chances to extend their lead before the break.

Isaac Hutchinson pickpocketed Cody Johnson and charged into the box. His touch let him down and the chance appeared to go astray until Johnson fired the loose ball wide of the near post.

Oisin McEntee nodded Hutchinson's corner wide before Hutchinson missed another chance on the cusp of half-time when he dragged a low shot wide.

Barry also came close for the visitors as he glided past a series of challenges and sent a rising shot over just over the woodwork.

Walsall had to sit back and weather the early storm which Stockport would inevitably unleash and they marshalled the threat well.

Will Collar was introduced after the break and quickly imposed himself on the game. He fired his first effort wide of the near post, before Donervon Daniels made a sweeping block to deny him again moments later.

Paddy Madden had a goal ruled out in the final 15 minutes after the ball had crossed the line before Nick Powell squared it to him.

And Walsall doubled their advantage through substitute Oteh 11 minutes from time. McEntee charged into the box before being bundled over, but the ball popped back to Oteh, who finished with aplomb.

The fourth official held the board up with 10 minutes of additional time, and the tension increased when Stockport reduced the deficit through Rydel.

Madden delivered a high cross to the back post and Rydel climbed above his marker to nod the ball past Evans in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Walsall showed great focus and resilience to hold out for the victory and provide Sadler with his first three points as full-time manager.

Stockport (3-4-3): B Hinchliffe; K Knoyle, F Horsfall, E Pye; M Southam-Hales (I Olaofe 79), C Johnson, A Sarcevic (W Collar 46), I Touray; N Powell (R Rydel 87), L Barry; P Madden.

Subs: Jordan Smith, A Wright, N Byrne, J Richardson.

Walsall (3-4-1-2): O Evans; H Williams, D Daniels, C Hussey; J Foulkes, O McEntee, R Stirk (J Riley 86), L Gordon; I Hutchinson; F Draper (A Oteh 61), D Johnson (J Matt 61).