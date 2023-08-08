Mat Sadler encouraged by spirited Walsall display

Mat Sadler on the touchline at Ewood Park (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers suffered elimination in the first round in Lancashire despite leading twice in the first half.

Oisin McEntee and Ross Tierney both scored maiden goals for Walsall in the first period, but were pegged back by equalisers from Zak Gilsenan and Niall Ennis.

Walsall also had a penalty appeal turned down when the game was still goalless, after Tierney went down under a challenge from Blackburn goalkeeper Joe Hilton.

Sadler described it as "stonewall penalty" but was delighted with the football his side produced on the night.

"It was there for us all to see, when you go in front, you've got to stay in front longer than we did," Sadler admitted.

"But it's difficult to be critical of the lads tonight in the first half especially, and then we had to show a different side to us when we went behind in the second half.

"In the first half I thought we could've scored at least another couple. There was without question a stonewall penalty that was turned down.

"I don't know how. I thought the way that we countered on them, the way that we broke, the football that we played when we had the opportunity to do so was extremely encouraging from my perspective."

Jake Garrett and John Buckley both scored for Rovers in the second half to put the hosts in the ascendency.

Sadler handed debuts to academy product Joe Foulkes and Motherwell loanee Tierney, while fellow youngster Ronan Maher netted his first senior goal with a stunning strike late on.

The Walsall boss was impressed by the trio and believes he has plenty of positives to reflect on heading into the visit of Stockport County on Saturday.

"Foulkes was tremendous tonight, he was top draw. Ross Tierney - what a performance he put in. He looks one hell of a player and showed just why we've brought him to the football club," he said.

"The more pleasing thing was how diligent and how disciplined he was in doing the work that I asked him too.

"There were positives all over the pitch. I am really chuffed for Ronan scoring his first career goal and I thought it was a great finish. I was frustrated we didn't see it out but as I say there are plenty of positives."

Priestley Farquharson missed his second successive game after picking up a groin injury last week.

Sadler has revealed the defender is very close to a return, but has not confirmed whether he'll be fit to feature on the weekend.

"It's been a funny week. We played the Morecambe game and it was all match preparation yesterday and he will be assessed as the week goes on," he revealed.

"If it is too soon for him [against Stockport] then he is very close either way. I've just got to be careful with whether I risk him at this stage, and how I manage that.