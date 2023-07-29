Notification Settings

Walsall assessing injury to Tom Knowles

By George Bennett

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has revealed the club are assessing an injury to Tom Knowles after he missed the 3-0 victory over Solihull Moors.

Tom Knowles
Tom Knowles

Knowles watched from the stands along with Douglas James-Taylor as the Saddlers ended pre-season unbeaten.

Liam Gordon opened the scoring, before Isaac Hutchinson and Ronan Maher rounded off the victory with two late goals.

Sadler was unable to provide too much detail regarding Knowles' injury, which he has revealed is still in the early stages of assessment.

However, James-Taylor's injury does not appear to be serious, with Sadler confirming that the forward will be back in training on Monday.

"Douglas is fine. He'll train on Monday. Tom Knowles - we're still kind of in the early assessments of what his injury looks like," Sadler said.

"We're hopeful that it won't keep him out for too long but there is not much more we can say about that one at the moment. Hopefully it won't be a long-term one."

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

