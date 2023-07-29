Pre-season: Solihull Moors 0 Walsall 3 - Report

Ronan Maher celebrates his goal

Liam Gordon opened the scoring from Freddie Draper's low cross in the 76th minute, before Isaac Hutchinson added a second at the death.

Ronan Maher scored a third in stoppage time with a low drive into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Isaac Hutchinson

Walsall started slowly as Solihull asserted the early pressure. Josh Kelly was a livewire up front, and Gus Mafuta's driving runs from deep proved problematic in the opening exchanges.

However, Walsall quickly learned to deal with the long ball over the top, and gradually grew into the first half. The first chance fell to Solihull when Mark Beck was left unmarked to nod Jamey Osbourne's free-kick wide of the near post.

But it was the Saddlers who created the biggest opportunities with Aramide Oteh invariably at the heart of the action. Oteh had two chances from a pair of Liam Gordon deliveries but was unable to get a telling touch at the back post.

Oteh continued to probe and press, and forced an impressive stop out of Solihull goalkeeper Tommy Simkin with a curling effort.

Aramide Oteh

Ryan Stirk showed poise and composure in the centre of the park and pinged a stunning ball from deep out to Oteh. The Walsall forward raced away down the left and squared it for Hutchinson whose low shot was blocked.

Stirk almost got on the score sheet himself with a bending strike which whistled just wide of the far top corner. Draper was introduced at the break and once again proved a menace for the Solihull defence to help turn the tide in Walsall's favour.

Oisin McEntee dug out a cross to the near post but Draper was thwarted by the feet of Simkin. The 19-year-old then showed strong play on the edge of the box but Simkin was level with his effort again.

Gordon was the standout player for Walsall and capped an impressive display with the opening goal. After some great work from Draper down the right, Gordon raced into the box to meet his low cross and guide a deflected finish beyond the reach of Simkin 14 minutes from time.

Oisin McEntee

The Saddlers then cruised to victory in the closing stages with two late goals from Hutchinson and Maher.

Draper threaded a defence splitting pass into Hutchinson, who showed great composure on the edge of the box to fire his deflected effort past Simkin.

Donervon Daniels and Gus Mafuta

And the final whistle was poised when Maher got on the score sheet himself in stoppage time. He collected the ball in space and picked his spot with a low drive from range which zipped into the far bottom corner.

Teams

Walsall Starting XI (3-4-1-2): O Evans; P Farquharson, D Daniels, C Hussey; J Riley (J Foulkes 67), R Stirk (B Comley 67), O McEntee (R Tierney 75), L Gordon (T Allen 83); I Hutchinson; J Matt (R Maher 81), A Oteh (F Draper 46).

Subs: J Smith, M Onabirekhanlen, T Allen, H Williams.

Solihill Moors Starting XI: T Simkin, J Clarke, N Gordon, K Morrison, K Craig (M Brogan 70), J Newton, J Labadie, J Osbourne (M Warburton 62), G Mafuta (C Maycock 62), M Beck (Stevens 70), J Kelly (C Hall 77)