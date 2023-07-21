Pre-season: Walsall 1 Rochdale 1 - Report

Isaac Hutchinson celebrates his goal

Devante Rodney opened the scoring for the visitors with a powerful low strike into the bottom corner from range in the 27th minute.

The Saddlers produced a strong second half display and reaped the reward for their resurgence, as Isaac Hutchinson equalised with a stunning first-time effort 14 minutes from time.

Former players come out to pay tribute to Wayne Evans

The evening began with both clubs paying a touching tribute to the late Wayne Evans. The former full-back played over 200 times for Walsall during a six-year spell at the Bescot, before going onto become Rochdale's eighth highest appearance maker with 297 matches under his belt.

His former teammates Stuart Ryder, Charlie Ntamark, Dean Keates, Chris Marsh, Adi Viveash, Gary Birch, Wayne Thomas, Clive Platt, Jimmy Walker and Martin O'Connor were applauded onto the pitch ahead of the game. Ex-Walsall boss Dean Smith also joined them as both sets of players gathered for a minute's applause.

Once the game got underway, Rochdale had the first sight of goal as Priestley Farquharson was forced to clear Mikey Afuye's low shot off the line.

Priestley Farquharson defends for Walsall

Isaac Hutchinson came close when his effort deflected wide of the target, but it was the visitors who posed the biggest attacking threat. Kairo Mitchell was particularly dangerous at centre-forward as he had two opportunities in quick succession.

His first effort deflected wide of the near post, and his flicked header from the resulting corner was cleared off the line by Liam Gordon.

Walsall fell behind just before the half-hour mark after Rodney found the bottom corner from 25 yards. Chris Hussey gave the ball away outside the box and Rochdale squared for Mitchell. He shielded the ball on the edge of the area and teed up Rodney to drill a low finish beyond the reach of Evans.

Rochdale had two more chances to double their advantage before the break. Jimmy Keohane brought down a cross by Cameron John from the left, and drew a finger tip save out of Evans.

And the Walsall goalkeeper was forced into action again when Tyrese Sinclair took aim from 35 yards. Adam Clayton worked the corner short, but Evans anticipated the danger well to back pedal and flick the ball behind.

Walsall's Jamie Matt and George Nevett

Walsall had a prime opportunity to go in level at the break. Douglas James-Taylor dropped deep to play Hutchinson through on goal but he was denied one-on-one by Louie Moulden.

The Saddlers improved significantly at the start of the second half, and a triple change from Mat Sadler helped them seize the momentum.

Ryan Stirk made a difference in midfield following his introduction, but it was the threat of Freddie Draper that posed the biggest threat to the Rochdale defence.

Draper rounded the Rochdale goalkeeper before the ball was cleared from under his feet at the decisive moment. However, he continued to probe the Rochdale defence, and his low cross from the right almost set-up a leveller for Hutchinson.

Walsall's Ronan Maher and Ian Henderson

Moulden scrambled across to produce an impressive save low at his bottom corner, but Hutchinson made sure there was no chance of saving his next effort.

Hutchinson found the top corner with a spectacular long-range shot and extended Walsall's unbeaten run to three matches in pre-season.

Teams

Walsall Starting XI: O Evans; P Farquharson (H Williams 78'), D Daniels, C Hussey; T Knowles (J Foulkes 78'), J Riley (O McEntee 78'), B Comley (R Stirk 62'), L Gordon (T Allen 62'); I Hutchinson; D James-Taylor (F Draper 62'), J Matt (R Maher 78').

Subs: Trialist A, M Onabirekhanlen, D Thomas.

Rochdale Starting XI: L Moulden; J Keohane (K Oduroh 73'), C John, E Ebanks-Landell (M Taylor 79'), G Nevett; H Gilmour (Trialist A 87'), A Clayton (C Johnson 69'), T Sinclair, Afuye (O Kelly 79'), D Rodney (I Henderson 73'); K Mitchell (Ehimamiegho 87')