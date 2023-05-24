Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Walsall boss Mat Sadler doesn’t want assistant to be 'yes man'

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

New boss Mat Sadler wants Walsall to hire an assistant who shares his values but is also prepared to challenge his decisions.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)
Walsall boss Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers are working to appoint a No.2 after last week choosing Sadler to be their head coach.

Sadler said: “The thing running through the middle of it is everyone has to work together. The right person who comes in is someone who fosters all the beliefs I have. I want it to someone who challenges me, who when I give a certain thought says: ‘OK, but have you seen it from this point of view?’.

“I also want it to be someone who has the same value and desire to improve players. The values I stand for, that person must too.”

Sadler was assisted by club hero Richard O’Kelly during a spell as interim boss late in the season but the 66-year-old is reluctant to take a full-time role. Walsall will visit Solihull Moors for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News