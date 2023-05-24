New Walsall boss Mat Sadler doesn’t want assistant to be 'yes man'

Walsall boss Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers are working to appoint a No.2 after last week choosing Sadler to be their head coach.

Sadler said: “The thing running through the middle of it is everyone has to work together. The right person who comes in is someone who fosters all the beliefs I have. I want it to someone who challenges me, who when I give a certain thought says: ‘OK, but have you seen it from this point of view?’.

“I also want it to be someone who has the same value and desire to improve players. The values I stand for, that person must too.”