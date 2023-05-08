Tom Knowles is happy to have reached his Walsall half-century

Tom Knowles and Luke Bolton

But he said he is also looking forward to next season to give the fans a better return in terms of results.

Knowles has become a fans’ favourite at the Bescot Stadium since joining from Yeovil and has enjoyed a good season personally, putting in some eye-catching performances and missing very few games.

He said: “I am proud of having played so many games, I think I reached the 50 mark against Salford and I think the fans appreciate players who can play every week.

“Last season I was just shy of the 50 mark so I was pleased to get over the line this time.

“I think it will be 52 and I feel I have been consistent in terms of performances and numbers throughout the season

“I have also been lucky to stay relatively injury free and I have enjoyed a great relationship with the fans. But it hasn’t been good for them and us in terms of the results, meaning we are where we are with the managerial situation.

“As players that means uncertainty as you have to convince a new manager you are worth your place, in this case we don’t know who that is yet.

“Whoever it is though, it shouldn’t make any difference as to how we go away and stay fit and then come back for pre-season training when hopefully we will have a better time of it on the field, results-wise. All we can do for now is perform as well in the final game of the season to reward the support of the fans as I believe there will be a lot there and hope the managerial situation is resolved shortly after.”

Fans going to the Doncaster game today are being reminded it is ‘a ‘Fiver Finale’ game