Mat Sadler praises Walsall's Jackson Smith on EFL debut

Walsall interim boss Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)

Smith, who joined the club on loan from Wolves, came on at the break for the injured Owen Evans and impressed in the second period.

Sadler paid tribute to the youngster as well as his side's refusal to let the season peter out.

He said: "Jackson was magnificent given the atmosphere here, the fact they had to get a point to make sure they stayed up apart from it being his first game.

"He has been brilliant in training, and is everything you want in a professional - he has been patient in waiting for his chance and took it well when he did.

"I will always put a goalkeeper on the bench just in case something happens and it paid off today with Jackson. but I thought the whole squad did well.

"I was determined the season wasn't going to peter out and made sure the players knew that - it showed the message had got through today."

Sadler also said he will be assessing the injury situation in the week before the final game of the season.

As well as losing Evans, Hayden White picked up a strain in his first game back after a three game suspension.