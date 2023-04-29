Crawley 0 Walsall 0 - Report

Crawley v Walsall (Owen Russell)

Crawley secured their future in League Two with the point and were probably unlucky not to claim all three when Ashley Nadesan seemed to have scored in the second half but the ball was deemed not over the line.

It was a familiar story for Walsall, no win and unable to score easily, a pattern which has marred 2023 so far.

The Saddlers were looking for their first league away win of the year – Crawley boss Scott Lindsey was in charge at Swindon the last time it happened at the County Ground on December 26 2022 so the visitors were hoping for an omen.

Walsall interim boss Matt Sadler was visiting one of his old clubs - he played 92 games for the Broadfield Stadium club between 2012 and 2014 when recruited from Walsall by former Saddler's boss Sean O'Driscoll.

Sadler's first game in charge had ended in a narrow 3-2 defeat against Salford. On the same day two goals from Dom Telford for Crawley in a victory at Hartlepool had virtually secured their League Two future - they needed a point against Walsall to make sure.

Analysis

Crawley made the running very early on, Tom Fellows bringing the ball down well in the box and turning and shooting but Owen Evans easily saved.

Tom Knowles at the other end got a shot in after a pass by Liam Gordon. It was parried by goalkeeper Corey Addai and Isaac Hutchinson's header was saved.

Crawley had the better chances overall though and Jack Powell saw a curling free kick tipped round the post by Evans on 25 minutes before he tipped a stooping header from James Tilley over two minutes later.

Seconds before the break Isaac Hutchinson cut inside from the left hand side and unleashed a shot which was spectacularly saved by Corey Addai in the Crawley goal.

There was a real let off for Walsall on 57 minutes as Nadesan chested the ball over the line from close range after an inswinging cross before Jackson Smith grabbed it. It did indeed look just over the line but nothing was given by the officials.

Shortly after an inswinging corner from Gordon nearly found it's way in, with the Walsall fans cheering but Addai just grabbed it on the line as the action continued to heat up.

The game went quite scrappy after this, Crawley becoming increasingly desperate to get the goal which would secure there League Two place with Hartlepool winning, though they still only needed a point.

At the end, the Crawley fans were in party mood, whilst Walsall were contemplating their last game of the season against Doncaster a week on Monday where they would look for only their second win in 23 games.

Key Points

'1 Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans saves a shot by Tom Fellows

'2 Tom Knowles with Walsall's first chance sees a shot parried and Isaac Hutchinson's follow up header saved.

'25 Evans tips over a curling free kick from Jack Powell around the post and then denies James Tilley who stooped low for a header.

'48 Hutchinson shot is well saved by Corey Addai in the last action before the break.

'57 Let off for Walsall as Nadesan appeared to chest the ball over the line from close range before Smith grabbed it

'62 Liam Gordon's in swinging corner almost finds its way in for Walsall, Addai just manages to grab it on the line.

Teams

Walsall: (4-3-2-1): Evans (c) (Smith 45), White (Riley 45), Gordon, Monthe, Wilkinson, Knowles, Comley, McEntee, Stevens (Maher 91), Hutchinson. Low

Subs not used: Kinsella, Maddox, Songo'o

Crawley (4-4-2): Addai, Conroy, Tilley, Powell, Nadesan, Ransom, Telford, Gladwin (c), Johnson, Tsaroulla, Fellows.

Subs: Schofield (GK), Wells, Khaleel, Roles, Spong, Mazeed, Grant