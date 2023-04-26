Notification Settings

Desire will be there from Walsall players says Mat Sadler

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall temporary boss Mat Sadler says none of his players will switch off for the final two games of the season.

Walsall's Jamille Matt scores
The Saddlers go into the game at Crawley on Saturday knowing they are safe but with having plenty to prove after only one win in 21 games.

Many people’s thoughts are on next season but Sadler insists there is a lot to play for this term.

He said: “Nobody will be on the beach or anything like that because anyone who has crossed the white line to go out on the pitch knows the pressure that comes with it.

“That is the same whether there is something riding on the result or not. People will say we don’t but that’s not true because we all want to win every game

“The same commitment and desire will be there for the Crawley game and the final one of the season, professional pride dictates that.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

