Rochdale v Walsall preview: We’ll have to battle for every point until the end of season says Michael Flynn

Boss Michael Flynn meets fans at their open training this week

The Saddlers travel to Rochdale tomorrow with the Spotland side scrapping for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Rochdale are eight points from safety with seven games to play but went to AFC Wimbledon last weekend and won 1-0, with the Londoners having beaten Walsall the Tuesday prior.

Flynn said it had been a ‘productive week’ in training, including the open session on Tuesday where fans and children were invited in to watch.

He said: “It was a good session, a working day like any other and the players covered 7-8km in distance, even more in some cases so fitness is not an issue.

“We worked on getting the ball in the box, being first to it, recovery runs, the basics which can be the difference between winning and losing games in this league.”

Walsall have won just one game in the last 16 in the league and have become draw specialists this season.

Flynn admits it has been frustrating but said there is no magic formula to turn draws into wins.

He said: “You have to earn the right to win games and that is what we have been trying to do.

“I’ve said it before but this is an honest bunch of players who stick together and work hard for each other – sometimes that works, other times it doesn’t.

“But it is never through lack of effort.

“It has been a frustrating time with injuries this season which I think to a large extent has curtailed our upward progress but we can’t dwell on it.

“Rochdale are scrapping for their lives and that makes them dangerous.

“It was a close game at Bescot and I am expecting the same because it’s not an easy place to go.

“They have sacked their manager recently but have been competitive for most of the season – I can’t remember them being out of sight in many games and you don’t beat Stevenage easily without having something there.

“If we are not on our game we will be heading back down the motorway with nothing and I am determined we will get as many points as possible to carry some momentum into next season.” Rochdale have caretaker manager Jim McNulty in charge after parting company with Jim Bentley at the end of March.

McNulty is still playing for Dale and has been with them since 2015. He previously had another spell as caretaker manager when Robbie Stockdale was sacked in August last year.