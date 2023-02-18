Walsall will fight 'tooth and nail' to make the play-offs

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers go into two home games against Newport today and Tuesday when they entertain Crewe which many people see as ‘must win’ but Flynn said the results won’t define their season.

He said: “Obviously the Newport game is a bit special for me after the time I spent there and a number of the staff and players – I had a great time there, the fans were fantastic and apart from earlier in the season when we won there, and tomorrow, I always want them to win.

“But, really, as far as I am concerned it is another home game and I always expect us to win those no matter who we play. Of course we always have to earn the right to do so and we respect the opposition, but I always go into the games with a positive mindset.

Flynn admits Saddlers need more goals at the moment, but called on the team behind the strikers to contribute to the tally.

He said: “We know Matty (Stevens) and Jamille (Matt) need to get back up to speed and now we have lost Conor (Wilkinson) for a few games, though fortunately the injury is not as bad as some people first feared, but we are suffering a bit with injuries and illness last week with Manny (Monthe).

“So it needs a team effort whether that is defending, the midfield or up front and we certainly need more goals.

“I said after Colchester we perhaps need to be more adventurous in terms of having more shots rather than looking to get into the perfect position and I include the midfielders, wing-backs, centre-backs, players all over the field with that.

“We are doing well at the back and I’m not saying we are not doing well up front but the statistics don’t lie and we aren’t scoring many so that needs a collective effort rather than just relying on the forwards. At the moment I don’t care if it’s an own goal or whoever scores as long as it goes in and we win the games.”

Flynn said Wilkinson would not be involved against Newport, but midfielder Joe Riley should be in some form. Riley joined Walsall from Carlisle for the start of the season, but is yet to play after a long-term injury.