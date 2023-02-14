Colchester v Walsall: Michael Flynn targets a winning push from the Saddlers

Walsall are hopeful that Liam Kinsella could be ready to make a return. Right, Conor Wilkinson’s injury on Saturday may not be as bad as first feared.

Flynn admits frustration that Walsall are in 15th place in League Two going into tonight’s game at Colchester considering they have lost just two games in the last 11 and one in seven away from home.

But he said Walsall need to ‘win more’ and certainly take maximum points from the two games in hand they have on most of the teams above them.

He said: “If you look at our record we have done well in that we have been consistent both at home and away. But we probably haven’t won as many games as we should otherwise we would be further up the table.

“The FA Cup was a bit of a distraction in all honesty, a nice one and it would have been a bonus if we beat Leicester and it’s an old cliche but going out has left us to concentrate on the league. Colchester will be a tough ask away – they have spent quite a bit of money to get out of the situation they found themselves in and have gone four unbeaten,

“They gave us a tough game earlier in the season when we drew 1-1 and I am expecting a difficult one on Tuesday.

“But we won’t go into any game with fear, more confidence.

“It is just about minimising the losses and compensating for them when they do come along by winning most of the games.

Flynn said the two games after Colchester – both at home against Newport and Crewe – were ‘must win’. He said: “You could say they all are to be honest but certainly two home games against teams in the lower reaches of the league we have to take advantage of that. We do have a decent run of games coming up overall after Colchester but we have to make sure we win the majority – if not all of them.”

Flynn said Liam Kinsella was ‘almost there’ before the Orient game and that he may be able to start at Colchester.

He was hopeful as well that Conor Wilkinson’s injury was not as bad as they first feared, with the results of a scan on his knee due today,

Flynn said: “I always try to be positive about these things and Conor did say in the immediate aftermath it didn’t feel the same as when he had the injury at Rochdale so fingers crossed.

“He’s a smashing lad and whatever the outcome of the injury he will take it the right way and be professional about it as he was during the comeback from the earlier one.

“I am just looking forward to when we can field a fully fit and healthy team because we had Manny’s illness on Saturday, Jacob pulled up in the warm up with a strain and we still have Joe to come back and Joss (Labadie) out injured.