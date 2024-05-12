Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings vs Crystal Palace as five get 4/10

Dan Bentley - 5

Bentley was not at fault for the goals and did make some good saves in the second half.

Matt Doherty - 5

Doherty was consistently making attacking runs and trying to get into the game, but was rarely found on a quiet afternoon.

Nelson Semedo - 4

After a very good season, Semedo struggled at centre-back. Playing out of position, he had a day to forget.

Max Kilman - 4

Caught out of position and found out in behind, Kilman was unable to contain the Palace attackers.