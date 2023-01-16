Walsall fighting to keep Danny Johnson

Boss Michael Flynn said work was going on behind the scenes to try to work something out to keep him at the club.

Johnson, who is on loan from Mansfield, has scored 15 goals in 30 games for Walsall, including the openers at Stockport last Sunday in the FA Cup and at Tranmere on Saturday.

He said after the Tranmere game: “We as a club are doing everything we can to try to keep him here. “That includes me, Leigh (Pomlett), and Trivela, there is a lot of work that has been going on because he has shown his value to us over the time he has been here, not least in the last two games.”