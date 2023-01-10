Walsall's Jack Earing out for 'foreseeable future'

Jack Earing

The injury - thought to be related to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament - will keep him out for 'the foreseeable future' - with the club tweeting they will be with him on the road to recovery.

Boss Michael Flynn and penalty taker Andy Williams spoke after the win at Stockport how the players had taken Earing's shirt to Edgeley Park to display to the fans if they scored as a show of support for the 22-year-old.

The shirt got lost in the crowd after the 94th minute winner but has now been returned to the Bescot Stadium.