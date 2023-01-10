Notification Settings

Walsall's Jack Earing out for 'foreseeable future'

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall have confirmed midfielder Jack Earing will be out for the rest of the season after the club received the results of a scan on his knee.

Jack Earing
Jack Earing

The injury - thought to be related to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament - will keep him out for 'the foreseeable future' - with the club tweeting they will be with him on the road to recovery.

Boss Michael Flynn and penalty taker Andy Williams spoke after the win at Stockport how the players had taken Earing's shirt to Edgeley Park to display to the fans if they scored as a show of support for the 22-year-old.

The shirt got lost in the crowd after the 94th minute winner but has now been returned to the Bescot Stadium.

Earing joined Walsall from FC Halifax Town in May 2021 and was out earlier this season for 12 weeks after being injured in the home game against Tranmere in September, returning over the Christmas period.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

