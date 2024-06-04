'Our family's brightest light': Tribute paid to young man, 21, killed in A38M crash

Ryan Sandhu was tragically killed after a three car collision on the A38 (M) Aston Expressway just after midnight on Sunday.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

His heartbroken family today issued a statement which said: “In loving memory of Ryan Sandhu, 21 years old and our family's brightest light. His infectious humour and playful spirit made him the heart and soul of our family.

“As the baby of our family, Ryan was loved beyond words by each and every one of us. Beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend, our lives have been forever shattered by his loss. He will be missed more than words can express.”

Ryam Sandhu

Two people left the scene before officers arrived and they were traced to an area away from the collision.

Two men, aged 27 and 24 were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are looking at CCTV and dash cam footage but are keen to hear from anyone with information who can help the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Rich Evans, from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our enquiries continue and we would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam and hasn’t yet spoken with us to come forward with any information you have, no matter how small.

“Our thoughts are with Ryan’s family as we continue to support them.”

Witnesses or people with information including dash cam footage can contact police via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, by calling 101, or emailing investigators at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 46 of 2 June.