Walsall round off pre-season with Solihull Moors trip

The Saddlers face trips to Alvechurch (Jul 13) and Tamworth (Jul 20) - either side of their home fixture against Premier League opponents Villa on July 17.

Mat Sadler will then take his team to Ireland for a four-day training camp where they'll take on Drogheda United at Weavers Park on July 30.

Solihull narrowly missed out on promotion to the EFL this season after losing on penalties against Bromley in the National League play-off final at Wembley.

Walsall finished pre-season unbeaten last summer as goals from Liam Gordon, Isaac Hutchinson and Ronan Maher guided them to a 3-0 victory on their previous visit to the ARMCO Arena in July last year.