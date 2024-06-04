New look Walsall Aldi opening date announced with new jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The supermarket in High Street, Brownhills, will reveal its new look to shoppers at 8am on Thursday after a week-long refurbishment.

The store now offers an increased space dedicated to the sale of British meat and fish as well as an improved "Food to Go" section, made up of a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The Aldi store in High Street, Brownhills. Photo: Google

Aldi's own-brand Lacura health and beauty products will also be stocked along with award-winning beers, wines and spirits and Mamia babycare products.

The layout of the shop has also been improved to make shopping easier for customers with more space and clearer signs.

The supermarket already employed 27 people - but the refurbishment has created an additional three jobs.

Store manager, Sunny Matharu, said: “The store is looking fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We are committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they are used to.”

Shoppers can also take a walk down the "Aisle of Aldi" at the new-look store where they will find a range of "special buys" which are available every Thursday and Sunday, with fitness essentials on sale during re-opening week.

The supermarket is open from 8am to 10pm on Monday's to Saturday's and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday's.