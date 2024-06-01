Walsall’s Wembley trip was full of mixed emotions

But Dean Smith turned dreams into a reality when he guided the Saddlers to the EFL Trophy final in the spring of 2015.

For lifelong supporter Dave Evans, it was an occasion he thought he might never get to witness.

“I honestly never thought I’d see Walsall at Wembley,” he admits.

“Anyone of my age, we kept on saying to ourselves that it’s never going to happen, we’re never going to see it. So for us to actually do it was fantastic.”

James Baxendale was on the periphery of the team at the time but still played his part in Walsall’s roaring journey to Wembley.

Walsall had dispatched Rochdale, Sheffield United and Tranmere Rovers in the earlier rounds, before conquering Preston North End 2-0 over a two-legged semi-final.