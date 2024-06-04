Walsall dinner lady retires at the school she once attended
At the end of May, Sue Ball, a lunchtime supervisor at Abbey Primary School in Walsall, retired from her job after 32 years working at the school. What makes this story more unique is that Sue was one of the first group of pupils who started at the school, when it opened 60 years ago.
Her own children and grandchildren also attended the school, whilst she was working as a lunchtime supervisor. In her role she has seen many children go through the doors and has also worked as a senior lunchtime supervisor in this time.
At the end of lunchtime on Friday, May 24, all the school gathered together on the playground to wish Mrs Ball well. Each class had prepared a leaving card and staff and children gave gifts and well wishes.
Mr Mark Gilbert, headteacher, said: "Mrs Ball has been part of our school community for many years, and she will be sadly missed. She has dedicated 32 years to her role at lunchtime and has seen many children come through the doors. Coming as a child, when the school first opened, to completing her working life, is a rare achievement.
"From everyone in the school community we wish Mrs Ball well."
By Mark Gilbert - Contributor