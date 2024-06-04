Walsall dinner lady retires at the school she once attended

Her own children and grandchildren also attended the school, whilst she was working as a lunchtime supervisor. In her role she has seen many children go through the doors and has also worked as a senior lunchtime supervisor in this time.

At the end of lunchtime on Friday, May 24, all the school gathered together on the playground to wish Mrs Ball well. Each class had prepared a leaving card and staff and children gave gifts and well wishes.

Mr Mark Gilbert, headteacher, said: "Mrs Ball has been part of our school community for many years, and she will be sadly missed. She has dedicated 32 years to her role at lunchtime and has seen many children come through the doors. Coming as a child, when the school first opened, to completing her working life, is a rare achievement.

"From everyone in the school community we wish Mrs Ball well."

The children saying goodbye to Mrs Ball. Photo: Abbey Primary School

By Mark Gilbert - Contributor