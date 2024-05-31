Ex-Walsall boss Michael Flynn finds new club

Flynn succeeds fellow ex-Saddlers manager Darrell Clarke, who left the recently-relegated Gloucestershire outfit for League One side Barnsley last week.

Flynn has been out of work since being relieved of his duties by Swindon Town in January following 10 defeats from his final 15 games at the County Ground.

The 43-year-old arrived at Bescot in February 2022 having led Newport County to two play-off finals during his four-and-a-half year stay at Rodney Parade.

He lasted just 14 months in the dugout before being dismissed in April last year with Walsall languishing in 15th place.

Walsall sat just outside the play-offs at the turn of the year in 2023, but a run of just one win in 20 games ultimately cost Flynn his job.