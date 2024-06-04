Dangerous driver who killed passenger stole £500,000 worth of cars while awaiting trial

Ethan Holness, 21, is serving seven years for causing the death of James Sheridan by dangerous driving in a stolen on June 23, 2021.

He sentenced in March, however, whilst awaiting trial he carried on breaking into homes to steal car keys throughout Wolverhampton and Staffordshire.

Holness was part of a gang stole cars throughout the West Midlands. He pleaded guilty to breaking into a home in Wentworth Road, on August 15, last year and stole an Audi, and on the same night stole a Land Rover Discovery in Brewood in South Staffordshire.