Revealed: The 10 most expensive streets to buy a property in Walsall
Have you ever wondered what the most expensive street is in your area? We've made a comprehensive list of the most and least expensive places to live in .
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Using the 'fast property sales' service, Property Solvers, we have compiled a list of the 10 most and least valuable streets in the Walsall borough.
Property Solvers purchases properties around the UK utilising 'quick auctions', while also offering services to check the average value of properties sold to help homeowners and sellers understand the real property values in their area.
Using the service, we have developed a comprehensive list of the ten most and least expensive streets around the Walsall area, with one street averaging a shocking house price of £787,750.
Most expensive in Walsall
Woodlands Avenue, Walsall, WS5 3LN. Average cost £787,750.
Beacon Road, Walsall, WS5 3LF. Average cost £769,291.
Jesson Road, Walsall, WS1 3AY. Average cost £733,062.
Park Road, Walsall, WS5 3JU. Average cost £709,500.
Charlemont Road, Walsall, WS5 3NG. Average cost £697,124.
Broadway, Walsall, WS1 3EZ. Average cost £585,833.
Skip Lane, Walsall, WS5 3LL. Average cost £568,625.
Broadway, North Walsall, WS1 2PT. Average cost £548,875.
Longwood Lane, Walsall, WS5 3AT. Average cost £547,583.
Homestead Close, Walsall, WS4 2AD. Average cost £544,750.
Least expensive in Walsall
Fordbrook Court, Hatherton Road, WS1 1YA. Average cost £53,625.
Cotterell Court, Butts Road WS4 2BA. Average cost £58,125.
Saldavian Court, Slaney Road, WS2 9AG. Average cost £64,000.
Sandwell Street, Walsall, WS1 3DR. Average cost £64,866.
Marsh Street, Walsall, WS2 9LB. Average cost £66,833.
Leicester Street, Walsall, WS1 1PT. Average cost £68,375.
Little Station Street, Walsall, WS2 9JY. Average cost £70,100.
Elmsdale Court, Birmingham Road, WS1 2QN. Average cost £71,833.
Bloxwich Road, Walsall, WS2 8DBl. Average cost £72,166.
Spout Lane, Walsall, WS1 4HU. Average cost £72,833.