Revealed: The 10 most expensive streets to buy a property in Walsall

Using the 'fast property sales' service, Property Solvers, we have compiled a list of the 10 most and least valuable streets in the Walsall borough.

Property Solvers purchases properties around the UK utilising 'quick auctions', while also offering services to check the average value of properties sold to help homeowners and sellers understand the real property values in their area.

Using the service, we have developed a comprehensive list of the ten most and least expensive streets around the Walsall area, with one street averaging a shocking house price of £787,750.

Most expensive in Walsall

Woodlands Avenue was classed as one of the most expensive streets in Walsall

Woodlands Avenue, Walsall, WS5 3LN. Average cost £787,750.

Beacon Road, Walsall, WS5 3LF. Average cost £769,291.

Jesson Road, Walsall, WS1 3AY. Average cost £733,062.

Park Road, Walsall, WS5 3JU. Average cost £709,500.

Charlemont Road, Walsall, WS5 3NG. Average cost £697,124.

Broadway, Walsall, WS1 3EZ. Average cost £585,833.

Skip Lane, Walsall, WS5 3LL. Average cost £568,625.

Broadway, North Walsall, WS1 2PT. Average cost £548,875.

Longwood Lane, Walsall, WS5 3AT. Average cost £547,583.

Homestead Close, Walsall, WS4 2AD. Average cost £544,750.

Least expensive in Walsall

Fordbrook Court was dubbed as one of the cheapest places to buy a property in Walsall