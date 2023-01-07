FA Cup: Stockport v Walsall - Business as usual for Saddlers ahead of Cup tie

Michael Flynn enjoyed a memorable FA Cup third-round victory with Newport over Leeds United in 2018 – but his Walsall side lost to Stockport last month

Flynn is on the record as being a big fan of the FA Cup as a competition, both from being a football fan and then growing up to being a manager who has never failed to reach the third round.

But he said he would prepare for the game on a day-to-day basis in training as he would for any other game.

He said: “It is a bit different there is no doubt about it – we are playing on a Sunday, there may be more national media attention than normal and winning the game and getting a plum draw against a Premier League team could set the club up not only for the January transfer window but for a long time to come.

“But we are not playing at Old Trafford yet, it will be a very tough game at Stockport. We played them recently and they were the better team, and got a fairly fortunate point there earlier in the season so maybe it is our turn to get a win in the fixture.

“That is how I look at it and the players look at it – we will have a great following there, and credit to the fans for that of course, but as far as the preparation is concerned it is just another game.”

But Flynn admits if they win the tie and pick a big team out of the hat in the next round it could have a big effect on the club,

He said: “Don’t get me wrong, if we get through and pick out a big team it could make the difference as to what pool we are fishing in when it comes to the transfer window – but we can’t afford to think about that and get carried away before the game, and we won’t be.”

Stockport have proved a nemesis for Walsall this season – the Saddlers scraped a point at Edgeley Park in the league game and were well beaten in the home fixture over Christmas. Reports say they are being backed by big money and looking to go places quickly.

Flynn said: “They have some great facilities up there, we saw that in October when we were fortunate to get a point right at the end.

“The set-up probably reflects that of a club who are trying to get into the Championship quickly, but it doesn’t matter if you have a decent budget, it is what you do with it that counts and Dave (Challinor) has done a good job with them.

“But we are in good form so it should be a good game – perhaps it will be our turn to win, but that will be very much up to us.”

Meanwhile, Flynn welcomed new loan signing Joe Low to the club, saying he would bring a physicality and hunger to the squad.

He said: “He knows it won’t be easy to break into the team, but he has come here to fight for a place, which is the minimum expected of anyone in the squad